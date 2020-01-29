Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. decreased its holdings in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,079 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,750 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned 0.09% of MasTec worth $4,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MTZ. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of MasTec during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,525,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of MasTec by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 216,904 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,917,000 after buying an additional 62,350 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of MasTec during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,456,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MasTec during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of MasTec by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,699 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after buying an additional 6,805 shares during the last quarter. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MasTec alerts:

NYSE MTZ opened at $58.51 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 1.36. MasTec, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.51 and a 52 week high of $73.71.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 24.39%. MasTec’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that MasTec, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MTZ. UBS Group lowered shares of MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $63.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of MasTec from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of MasTec from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Canaccord Genuity set a $74.00 target price on shares of MasTec and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of MasTec from $74.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. MasTec currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.25.

In other MasTec news, Director Robert J. Dwyer sold 5,000 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total transaction of $352,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,372,778.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 22.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ).

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.