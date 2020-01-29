Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,845 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned about 0.68% of America’s Car-Mart worth $4,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc lifted its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 139.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 4,269 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,398,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 88.7% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 6,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 3,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 4.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. 77.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get America's Car-Mart alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on CRMT. ValuEngine downgraded America’s Car-Mart from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lifted their price objective on America’s Car-Mart to $113.25 in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded America’s Car-Mart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.31.

CRMT stock opened at $112.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $108.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.53. The company has a market capitalization of $724.88 million, a P/E ratio of 14.40, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.88. America’s Car-Mart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.61 and a 1-year high of $112.99.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 18th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $190.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.47 million. America’s Car-Mart had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 7.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

America’s Car-Mart Company Profile

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of February 26, 2019, it operated 144 dealerships. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Bentonville, Arkansas.

See Also: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for America's Car-Mart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for America's Car-Mart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.