Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 27.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,964 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 34,867 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $19,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. CXI Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Winthrop Partners WNY LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 63.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB stock opened at $217.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $143.43 and a 1 year high of $222.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $210.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $620.91 billion, a PE ratio of 34.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.05.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.21. Facebook had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 27.08%. The company had revenue of $17.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, December 27th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Facebook from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Facebook from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Facebook in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $178.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and forty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.30.

In other Facebook news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 5,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.60, for a total transaction of $1,093,489.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.28, for a total value of $57,792.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,712.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 538,160 shares of company stock valued at $104,029,771 in the last quarter. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

