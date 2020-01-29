Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 25.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 206,820 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 71,545 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises 0.9% of Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $45,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HD. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Julex Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its stake in Home Depot by 106.2% in the 3rd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 134 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

HD stock opened at $233.86 on Wednesday. Home Depot Inc has a 52 week low of $178.09 and a 52 week high of $239.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $222.71 and its 200 day moving average is $223.63. The firm has a market cap of $253.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.01% and a negative return on equity of 721.00%. The company had revenue of $27.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total transaction of $23,968,980.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 277,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,641,068.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total transaction of $2,772,543.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,627,789.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 126,552 shares of company stock worth $26,765,281. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on HD. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Longbow Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.65.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

