Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Sells 1,089,072 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. reduced its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 95.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,089,072 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $3,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 40.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,483,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,876,000 after purchasing an additional 5,632,830 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 37,639.7% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,889,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,879,144 shares in the last quarter. Shelter Ins Retirement Plan bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the third quarter worth about $110,098,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 33.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,775,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 275.8% in the third quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,103,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,754,000 after purchasing an additional 810,106 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF stock opened at $67.67 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.28. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45.

See Also: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.