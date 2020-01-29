Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Sells 23,025 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 29.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,025 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned 0.05% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $5,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 3,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Total Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Jentner Corp grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Jentner Corp now owns 9,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHG opened at $96.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.75. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $72.54 and a 12 month high of $98.17.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

