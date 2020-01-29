Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Sells 25,228 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. decreased its stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 46.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,228 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $2,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in LPL Financial during the third quarter worth about $75,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in LPL Financial by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in LPL Financial during the third quarter worth about $98,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in LPL Financial by 940.6% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in LPL Financial during the third quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $94.32 on Wednesday. LPL Financial Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $67.11 and a 12-month high of $99.60. The stock has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $94.54 and a 200-day moving average of $84.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.

In other news, Director Tracy Calder sold 13,181 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.60, for a total value of $1,207,379.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,089 shares in the company, valued at $740,952.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 5,000 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.95, for a total transaction of $429,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,251,689.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,024 shares of company stock valued at $7,963,444. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on LPLA. BidaskClub cut LPL Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LPL Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on LPL Financial from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine cut LPL Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $110.00 price objective on LPL Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.27.

LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and 529 education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

