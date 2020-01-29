Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Sells 28,033 Shares of Atkore International Group Inc (NYSE:ATKR)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Atkore International Group Inc (NYSE:ATKR) by 23.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,033 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Atkore International Group worth $3,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ATKR. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Atkore International Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,974,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Atkore International Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,773,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Atkore International Group by 320.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 745,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,288,000 after acquiring an additional 568,335 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Atkore International Group by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,640,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,184,000 after acquiring an additional 426,128 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Atkore International Group by 180.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 286,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,612,000 after acquiring an additional 184,767 shares during the period. 96.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Atkore International Group alerts:

ATKR stock opened at $40.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Atkore International Group Inc has a one year low of $20.52 and a one year high of $43.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.17.

Atkore International Group (NYSE:ATKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter. Atkore International Group had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 77.45%. The business had revenue of $501.71 million during the quarter.

In other Atkore International Group news, insider Peter J. Lariviere sold 22,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.95, for a total value of $931,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 138,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,806,425.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 2,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total transaction of $83,875.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,529.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 85,426 shares of company stock valued at $3,527,701. Corporate insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atkore International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Atkore International Group in a report on Monday, November 25th.

Atkore International Group Company Profile

Atkore International Group Inc manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical raceway products, including electrical conduits and fittings, armored cables and fittings, and cable trays and mounting systems and fittings.

See Also: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Atkore International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atkore International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.