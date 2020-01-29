Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Sells 3,609 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,609 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 690.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 33,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,599,000 after acquiring an additional 29,000 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 114,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,976,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Natixis raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 32,804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after buying an additional 5,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 30,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $83.10 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.74 and a 200 day moving average of $79.72. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $72.82 and a 52 week high of $85.92.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

