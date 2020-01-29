Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Sells 39,209 Shares of Newmark Group Inc (NASDAQ:NMRK)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. decreased its stake in Newmark Group Inc (NASDAQ:NMRK) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 234,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,209 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned 0.13% of Newmark Group worth $3,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Newmark Group during the second quarter worth about $113,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Newmark Group by 13.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 152,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 18,072 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Newmark Group by 44.2% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 127,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 39,209 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in Newmark Group by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 32,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 4,824 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Newmark Group during the second quarter worth about $3,580,000. Institutional investors own 55.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NMRK stock opened at $11.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.44. Newmark Group Inc has a 12-month low of $7.02 and a 12-month high of $13.85.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $586.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.52 million. Newmark Group had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 41.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Newmark Group Inc will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on NMRK. Bank of America began coverage on Newmark Group in a report on Friday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Newmark Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Newmark Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Newmark Group Company Profile

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. Its investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment sales; and agency leasing, property management, valuation and advisory, and diligence and underwriting, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, debt and structured finance, and loan sales under the Newmark Knight Frank name.

