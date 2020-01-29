Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Sells 50,340 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 26.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,527 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 50,340 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of PPG Industries worth $18,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PPG. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 235 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.05% of the company’s stock.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

In other news, CEO Michael H. Mcgarry sold 30,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $3,958,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,484,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on PPG. UBS Group raised their price objective on PPG Industries from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PPG Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on PPG Industries from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on PPG Industries from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.28.

Shares of PPG opened at $124.03 on Wednesday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.00 and a 1 year high of $134.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.24. The stock has a market cap of $29.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.81, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.24.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). PPG Industries had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is presently 32.80%.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

Recommended Story: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.