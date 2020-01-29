Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Sells 5,279 Shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,279 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned 0.22% of Walker & Dunlop worth $4,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Walker & Dunlop during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Miles Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Walker & Dunlop during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. First Quadrant L P CA raised its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 62.3% during the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 4,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian raised its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 4,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Walker & Dunlop stock opened at $66.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 4.39. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.54 and a 1 year high of $69.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.83.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.05. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 21.62% and a return on equity of 18.54%. The firm had revenue of $212.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walker & Dunlop presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.33.

In related news, EVP Richard C. Warner sold 11,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.51, for a total value of $753,102.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,146,520.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard M. Lucas sold 9,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total transaction of $645,416.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,722,424.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 41,278 shares of company stock valued at $2,670,519. 10.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate loans for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers multifamily properties and commercial real estate finance products, such as first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

