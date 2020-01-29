Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Sells 57,894 Shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) by 28.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 57,894 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Ingersoll-Rand worth $19,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IR. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 6.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,867,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,339,015,000 after acquiring an additional 688,390 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 466.6% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 588,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,459,000 after acquiring an additional 484,218 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 420.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 564,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,548,000 after acquiring an additional 456,072 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 169.0% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 144,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,852,000 after acquiring an additional 354,900 shares during the period. Finally, Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,531,000. Institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingersoll-Rand alerts:

NYSE IR opened at $130.78 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $132.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Ingersoll-Rand PLC has a fifty-two week low of $94.63 and a fifty-two week high of $138.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.40, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.22.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.08. Ingersoll-Rand had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 8.38%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ingersoll-Rand news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 3,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $524,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,681 shares in the company, valued at $2,116,935. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael W. Lamach sold 242,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $32,716,845.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 452,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,037,415. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 275,039 shares of company stock valued at $37,054,405 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

IR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens cut Ingersoll-Rand from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Ingersoll-Rand from $140.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Ingersoll-Rand from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine cut Ingersoll-Rand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Ingersoll-Rand in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.00.

Ingersoll-Rand Profile

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

Recommended Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll-Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll-Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.