Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Sells 8,380 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. trimmed its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 37.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,790 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 8,380 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $18,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 129,857.5% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,622,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620,525 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,005,805 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,228,229,000 after purchasing an additional 219,447 shares during the period. Windacre Partnership LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at $224,201,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 59.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 261,002 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $318,720,000 after purchasing an additional 97,515 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 694,577 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $752,469,000 after purchasing an additional 82,003 shares during the period. 33.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet stock opened at $1,450.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1,000.40 billion, a PE ratio of 31.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,396.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,271.43. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,027.03 and a twelve month high of $1,500.58.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.42 by ($2.30). The business had revenue of $33.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.84 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 21.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $13.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,525.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, January 24th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,650.00 price objective (up from $1,450.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,500.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,625.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,480.25.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Recommended Story: What is the float in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.