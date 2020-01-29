Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Takes $3.34 Million Position in Investors Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ISBC)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ISBC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 280,017 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,336,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned 0.10% of Investors Bancorp at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ISBC. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Investors Bancorp by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 359,381 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,083,000 after acquiring an additional 4,292 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Investors Bancorp by 32.4% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 973,544 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $11,059,000 after acquiring an additional 238,243 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Investors Bancorp by 47.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 548,159 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $6,227,000 after acquiring an additional 176,819 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Investors Bancorp by 8.0% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 391,072 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,443,000 after acquiring an additional 28,907 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Investors Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $2,405,000. 72.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Investors Bancorp news, Director Robert C. Albanese sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total value of $244,800.00. Insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Investors Bancorp stock opened at $11.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.63. Investors Bancorp Inc has a one year low of $10.35 and a one year high of $12.91.

ISBC has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Investors Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Investors Bancorp in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Investors Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, October 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Investors Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Investors Bancorp in a report on Monday, October 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.66.

Investors Bancorp Company Profile

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, and cash surrender value lending on life insurance contracts; and one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate.

