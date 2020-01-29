Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Takes $4.34 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 69,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,335,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $189,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 7.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 46.2% in the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 41,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 7.9% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 31,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SCZ opened at $60.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.98 and its 200-day moving average is $58.89. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $53.54 and a 52-week high of $62.85.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Recommended Story: Economic Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.