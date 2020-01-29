Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Takes Position in Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 206,204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,608,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned about 0.42% of Solaredge Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Solaredge Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,201,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Solaredge Technologies by 122.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 519,044 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,419,000 after buying an additional 285,912 shares during the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc increased its holdings in Solaredge Technologies by 87.9% during the third quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 512,928 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,942,000 after buying an additional 239,948 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Solaredge Technologies by 2.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,840,757 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $302,353,000 after buying an additional 131,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Solaredge Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,855,000. 79.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Solaredge Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SEDG opened at $103.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $98.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 48.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.06. Solaredge Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $36.28 and a 1 year high of $112.99.

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $410.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.89 million. Solaredge Technologies had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Solaredge Technologies Inc will post 3 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on SEDG shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Solaredge Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Solaredge Technologies from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Northland Securities cut shares of Solaredge Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.31.

In other news, CEO Zvi Lando sold 28,603 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total value of $2,229,603.85. Also, VP Yoav Galin sold 1,070 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.46, for a total transaction of $112,842.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 165,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,491,068.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 183,638 shares of company stock valued at $17,132,804. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Solaredge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of power optimizers, inverters, communication and smart energy management solutions, and a cloud based monitoring platform.

Featured Story: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Solaredge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaredge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.