Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Takes Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 28,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,393,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard Health Care ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the third quarter worth $36,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the third quarter worth $50,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VHT opened at $192.40 on Wednesday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $159.00 and a 1 year high of $197.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.09.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

