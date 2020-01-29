Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,420,000 shares, a growth of 10.1% from the December 31st total of 1,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 318,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CLH. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Clean Harbors in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut Clean Harbors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Clean Harbors from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clean Harbors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.00.

In other Clean Harbors news, CFO Michael Louis Battles sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.61, for a total transaction of $418,050.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 40,367 shares in the company, valued at $3,375,084.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Andrea Robertson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total value of $83,780.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,044,485.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,759 shares of company stock worth $3,226,136 in the last 90 days. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,587,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $326,188,000 after purchasing an additional 41,323 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors grew its holdings in Clean Harbors by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 577,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,499,000 after buying an additional 27,778 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Clean Harbors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,898,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Clean Harbors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $24,328,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC grew its holdings in Clean Harbors by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 214,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,550,000 after buying an additional 52,023 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Clean Harbors stock traded down $0.38 on Wednesday, reaching $85.60. 306,193 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 349,942. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $84.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.06. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.17 and a beta of 1.62. Clean Harbors has a 1-year low of $56.13 and a 1-year high of $88.01.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $891.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $875.51 million. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 2.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Clean Harbors will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste that include resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack, a service to collect, identify, categorize, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous wastes.

