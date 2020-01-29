Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 57.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 207,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,454 shares during the period. Enphase Energy comprises approximately 0.9% of Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC owned about 0.17% of Enphase Energy worth $5,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 560.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,445,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,631 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $18,900,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Enphase Energy by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,678,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $121,742,000 after purchasing an additional 930,501 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA raised its position in Enphase Energy by 221.8% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,305,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,011,000 after purchasing an additional 899,511 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 11.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,274,251 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $96,149,000 after purchasing an additional 544,989 shares during the last quarter. 44.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ENPH. Zacks Investment Research cut Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Roth Capital set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Enphase Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.29.

In other Enphase Energy news, CAO Mandy Yang sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total transaction of $190,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 164,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,132,380.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $140,140.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 305,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,106,860.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,500 shares of company stock worth $525,540 over the last ninety days. 12.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ENPH stock opened at $32.24 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.41. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 94.82 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Enphase Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $6.60 and a 12 month high of $35.42.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 62.77%. The company had revenue of $180.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.49 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. Enphase Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 130.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Enphase Energy Inc will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter that converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

