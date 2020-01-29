Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC cut its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 223,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,015 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. accounts for approximately 2.2% of Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. were worth $12,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TSM. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $185,176,000. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 6.0% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 27,285,756 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,268,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547,855 shares in the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 51.1% during the third quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 2,941,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $136,707,000 after purchasing an additional 994,900 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 76.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,260,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,545,000 after purchasing an additional 979,464 shares during the period. Finally, Discovery Value Fund bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the 3rd quarter worth $44,667,000. Institutional investors own 19.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. China Renaissance Securities raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

Shares of TSM opened at $57.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $299.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.01. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a 52 week low of $36.29 and a 52 week high of $60.64.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $317.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.20 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 32.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

