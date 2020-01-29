Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Raises Position in LiqTech International Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:LIQT)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LiqTech International Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:LIQT) by 67.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 930,977 shares of the industrial goods maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 373,533 shares during the quarter. LiqTech International comprises about 0.9% of Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC owned about 4.53% of LiqTech International worth $5,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in LiqTech International during the third quarter worth about $4,284,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its holdings in LiqTech International by 16.7% during the third quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 542,188 shares of the industrial goods maker’s stock worth $4,283,000 after purchasing an additional 77,425 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in LiqTech International by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 317,059 shares of the industrial goods maker’s stock worth $2,505,000 after buying an additional 125,273 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its position in LiqTech International by 66.3% during the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 313,845 shares of the industrial goods maker’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 125,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in LiqTech International by 10.1% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 157,201 shares of the industrial goods maker’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 14,425 shares during the last quarter.

Get LiqTech International alerts:

In related news, Director Mark Vernon acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.66 per share, for a total transaction of $93,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 188,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $876,429.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 130,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total transaction of $651,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

LiqTech International stock opened at $6.64 on Wednesday. LiqTech International Inc has a one year low of $4.07 and a one year high of $10.69.

LiqTech International (NYSEAMERICAN:LIQT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The industrial goods maker reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $9.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of LiqTech International in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut LiqTech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. LiqTech International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.30.

LiqTech International Profile

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, provides technologies for gas and liquid purification by manufacturing ceramic silicon carbide filters. The company manufactures and sells ceramic silicon carbide membranes and systems for liquid filtration under the LiqTech, Cometas, and Provital brand names, which are used for the filtration of produced water, pre-filtration of reverse osmosis drinking water, industrial applications, producing clean drinking water, and pool and spa water, as well as marine scrubber bleed water.

Further Reading: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIQT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LiqTech International Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:LIQT).

Receive News & Ratings for LiqTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiqTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.