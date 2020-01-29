Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 311,730 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the period. Trimble makes up about 2.3% of Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC owned 0.13% of Trimble worth $12,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wendell David Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Trimble by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 14,135 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Trimble by 68.3% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 806 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Trimble by 4.3% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,650 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Trimble by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 72,384 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,809,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in Trimble by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 171,378 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,651,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. 90.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Trimble alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Trimble in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.33.

Shares of Trimble stock opened at $43.37 on Wednesday. Trimble Inc has a 12-month low of $35.00 and a 12-month high of $46.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.15, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.99.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. Trimble had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The business had revenue of $874.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $807.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. Trimble’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Trimble news, SVP Darryl R. Matthews sold 5,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $214,533.62. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $957,559.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sachin Sankpal sold 7,457 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.37, for a total value of $301,039.09. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,452,674.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 341,790 shares of company stock worth $13,740,674 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and integrated workplace management services software.

Read More: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.