Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,113 shares during the period. Citigroup accounts for 1.0% of Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $6,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Miles Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Citigroup by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Miles Capital Inc. now owns 13,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Citigroup by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 26,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 4.5% in the third quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 3.7% in the third quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 4,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

C has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Vining Sparks upgraded shares of Citigroup to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $77.50 to $84.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Citigroup from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Citigroup from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Citigroup from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.61.

Citigroup stock opened at $77.24 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.28. Citigroup Inc has a twelve month low of $60.05 and a twelve month high of $83.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $171.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.81.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $18.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.95 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 18.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup Inc will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 26.91%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.