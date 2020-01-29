Clearside Biomedical Inc (NASDAQ:CLSD) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of ($0.61) Per Share

Clearside Biomedical Inc (NASDAQ:CLSD) – Analysts at Wedbush dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Clearside Biomedical in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 27th. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.61) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.53). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Clearside Biomedical’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.74) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.41) EPS.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). Clearside Biomedical had a negative return on equity of 316.25% and a negative net margin of 18,893.49%. The company had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.05 million.

CLSD has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine lowered Clearside Biomedical from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.92.

Shares of CLSD stock traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $3.21. The company had a trading volume of 622,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,605,550. Clearside Biomedical has a twelve month low of $0.56 and a twelve month high of $3.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market cap of $137.01 million, a P/E ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 0.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.38.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLSD. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Clearside Biomedical during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Donald L. Hagan LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Clearside Biomedical during the second quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Clearside Biomedical during the second quarter worth approximately $122,000. 15.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, develops pharmacological therapies to restore and preserve vision for people with serious eye diseases. It develops XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of macular edema associated with uveitis, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion.

