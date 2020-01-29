Cloudbric Price Hits $0.0012 on Top Exchanges (CLB)

Cloudbric (CURRENCY:CLB) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. Cloudbric has a total market cap of $587,486.00 and approximately $57,318.00 worth of Cloudbric was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Cloudbric has traded up 4.7% against the dollar. One Cloudbric token can now be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges including BitForex and Bilaxy.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002508 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $293.54 or 0.03139038 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010708 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.92 or 0.00191665 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000652 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00029758 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00119006 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Cloudbric Token Profile

Cloudbric’s total supply is 989,556,846 tokens and its circulating supply is 491,510,545 tokens. Cloudbric’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cloudbric’s official website is www.cloudbric.io. The Reddit community for Cloudbric is /r/cloudbric and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Cloudbric Token Trading

Cloudbric can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and BitForex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cloudbric directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cloudbric should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cloudbric using one of the exchanges listed above.

