CNX Midstream Partners (NYSE:CNXM) Cut to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

CNX Midstream Partners (NYSE:CNXM) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have a $16.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 4.78% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of CNX Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays lowered shares of CNX Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of CNX Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of CNX Midstream Partners in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CNX Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

NYSE:CNXM opened at $15.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $977.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.68. CNX Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $12.95 and a 1-year high of $17.54.

CNX Midstream Partners (NYSE:CNXM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $74.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.60 million. CNX Midstream Partners had a net margin of 57.05% and a return on equity of 40.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CNX Midstream Partners will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in CNX Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CNX Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in CNX Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $152,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CNX Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CNX Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $175,000. 43.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNX Midstream Partners Company Profile

CNX Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires natural gas gathering and other midstream energy assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale in Pennsylvania and West Virginia. The company operates through two segments, Anchor Systems and Additional Systems. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 14 compression and dehydration facilities.

