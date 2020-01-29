Coastal Capital Group Inc. Acquires 7,901 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Coastal Capital Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,901 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for 2.4% of Coastal Capital Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Coastal Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IJR. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,798,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $738,032,000 after purchasing an additional 36,128 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,849,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $299,627,000 after purchasing an additional 135,007 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 2,104,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $163,837,000 after purchasing an additional 14,036 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,947,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $151,618,000 after purchasing an additional 89,700 shares during the period. Finally, NextCapital Advisers Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 1,803,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $151,181,000 after acquiring an additional 339,439 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJR stock opened at $83.10 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.72. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $72.82 and a 12 month high of $85.92.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

