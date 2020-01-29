Coastal Capital Group Inc. Has $1.86 Million Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Coastal Capital Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 336 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Coastal Capital Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Coastal Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Liquid Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,943,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 73.2% during the 4th quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of VOO opened at $300.45 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $241.27 and a twelve month high of $305.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $297.75 and a 200-day moving average of $280.86.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.