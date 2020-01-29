Coastal Capital Group Inc. Has $10.17 Million Stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Coastal Capital Group Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 15.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 371,421 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,081 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises about 3.0% of Coastal Capital Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Coastal Capital Group Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $10,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3,846.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,428,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,110,000 after buying an additional 17,961,655 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 8.2% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,403,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,521,000 after buying an additional 257,334 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,734,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,184,000 after buying an additional 111,491 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,848.0% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,481,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,548,000 after buying an additional 1,405,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 1,179,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,646,000 after buying an additional 18,136 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHE opened at $26.55 on Wednesday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $23.99 and a 12-month high of $28.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.12.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

