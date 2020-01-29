Coastal Capital Group Inc. Has $16.77 Million Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Coastal Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 289,589 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,932 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for approximately 5.0% of Coastal Capital Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Coastal Capital Group Inc. owned 0.14% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $16,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 6,374,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,186,000 after acquiring an additional 299,476 shares during the last quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,676,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,930,000 after acquiring an additional 13,900 shares during the last quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,700,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,163,000 after acquiring an additional 90,855 shares during the last quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 1,559,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,063,000 after acquiring an additional 11,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 618,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,825,000 after acquiring an additional 24,007 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $58.32 on Wednesday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $48.73 and a 12 month high of $59.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.53.

