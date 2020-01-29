Coastal Capital Group Inc. Has $4.12 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND)

Coastal Capital Group Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,725 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Coastal Capital Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Coastal Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $4,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 244.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,781,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,882,000 after buying an additional 10,485,046 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,921,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,357,000 after buying an additional 814,635 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,367,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,208,000 after acquiring an additional 206,740 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 35.1% during the third quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 4,901,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,425 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.8% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,182,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,806,000 after acquiring an additional 85,306 shares during the period.

Shares of BND stock opened at $85.04 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $79.39 and a 1 year high of $85.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.08.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

