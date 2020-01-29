Coastal Capital Group Inc. Has $51.17 Million Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Coastal Capital Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 957,782 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 137,841 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 15.3% of Coastal Capital Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Coastal Capital Group Inc. owned 0.68% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $51,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 694.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SCHZ opened at $54.20 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.61. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.72 and a twelve month high of $54.38.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.