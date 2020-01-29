Coastal Capital Group Inc. Increases Position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB)

Coastal Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 419,982 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,267 shares during the period. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 6.7% of Coastal Capital Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Coastal Capital Group Inc. owned 0.17% of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $22,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5,523.2% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,154,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,409,000 after acquiring an additional 7,027,477 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 85.8% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,338,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542,103 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 19.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,022,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,869,000 after acquiring an additional 657,869 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 45.8% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,761,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,558,000 after acquiring an additional 553,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 276.9% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 465,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,008,000 after acquiring an additional 342,329 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IGSB opened at $53.95 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.61. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $52.02 and a 52-week high of $53.99.

