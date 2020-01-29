Coastal Capital Group Inc. Raises Holdings in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

Coastal Capital Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,811 shares during the quarter. iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF comprises about 3.0% of Coastal Capital Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Coastal Capital Group Inc. owned 0.06% of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF worth $9,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 1,243,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $142,016,000 after buying an additional 74,356 shares during the last quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 334,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,282,000 after buying an additional 83,677 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 261,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,965,000 after buying an additional 48,456 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its stake in shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 235,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,948,000 after buying an additional 22,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ramsey Quantitative Systems grew its stake in shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 182,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,679,000 after buying an additional 8,855 shares during the last quarter.

EMB opened at $115.18 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $114.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.62. iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a one year low of $106.99 and a one year high of $115.60.

iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Profile

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

