Coastal Capital Group Inc. Sells 2,846 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Coastal Capital Group Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,846 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 1.8% of Coastal Capital Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Coastal Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 87,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,668,000 after acquiring an additional 4,518 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 84,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,079,000 after purchasing an additional 3,301 shares in the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $550,000.

NYSEARCA VO opened at $181.08 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $179.17 and its 200 day moving average is $171.17. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $149.12 and a fifty-two week high of $184.30.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.9912 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This is an increase from Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

