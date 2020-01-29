Coastal Capital Group Inc. Sells 3,529 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Coastal Capital Group Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,529 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 3.4% of Coastal Capital Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Coastal Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $11,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,007,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 16,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 11,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Farmers National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers National Bank now owns 3,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTI stock opened at $166.17 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $164.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.67. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $134.84 and a one year high of $169.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a $0.8855 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

