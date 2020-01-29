Coastal Capital Group Inc. Sells 5,021 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Coastal Capital Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,021 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for 0.7% of Coastal Capital Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Coastal Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $2,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VEU. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the third quarter worth $199,495,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 28,683,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,749,000 after purchasing an additional 915,061 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6,488.4% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 385,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,232,000 after purchasing an additional 379,570 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 1,826,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,099,000 after purchasing an additional 282,335 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Services Advisory Inc bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $12,743,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU opened at $53.07 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.35. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $47.32 and a one year high of $54.81.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

