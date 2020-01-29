Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.25.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CCOI shares. Citigroup raised Cogent Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cogent Communications in a research note on Friday, December 6th. TheStreet raised Cogent Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Cogent Communications from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

CCOI stock opened at $74.07 on Wednesday. Cogent Communications has a fifty-two week low of $45.97 and a fifty-two week high of $74.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $67.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.57. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.33, a P/E/G ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.58.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.12. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 21.84% and a net margin of 6.91%. The company had revenue of $136.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. Cogent Communications’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cogent Communications will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Timothy G. Oneill sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total value of $62,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,112,875.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Timothy G. Oneill sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.29, for a total value of $158,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,199,454.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,524 shares of company stock worth $1,285,332 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCOI. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cogent Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $14,995,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Cogent Communications by 93.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 426,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,481,000 after purchasing an additional 205,502 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Cogent Communications by 414.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 238,234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,141,000 after purchasing an additional 191,946 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Cogent Communications by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,826,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $405,235,000 after purchasing an additional 105,911 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Cogent Communications by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,710,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $279,631,000 after purchasing an additional 86,496 shares during the period. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Brazil.

