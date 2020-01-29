Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Sold by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lowered its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,760 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $1,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 29,649 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after buying an additional 5,047 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 160.9% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 10,762 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 6,637 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.0% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 46,471 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,909,575 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $3,100,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 103,122 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $6,537,000 after purchasing an additional 34,870 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH opened at $62.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 52 week low of $56.73 and a 52 week high of $74.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.32.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The information technology service provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 20.23%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Francisco Dsouza sold 62,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total value of $3,784,713.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 289,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,625,760.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Klein sold 10,000 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total transaction of $639,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 459,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,411,568.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 250,287 shares of company stock valued at $15,533,272. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CTSH shares. ValuEngine raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.89.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

