Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.04 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The information technology service provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 20.23% and a net margin of 12.60%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Cognizant Technology Solutions to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

CTSH opened at $62.60 on Wednesday. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 1-year low of $56.73 and a 1-year high of $74.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.91 and a 200-day moving average of $62.32.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, CFO Karen Mcloughlin sold 18,396 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total transaction of $1,140,919.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,026 shares in the company, valued at $4,218,972.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Francisco Dsouza sold 62,177 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total value of $3,784,713.99. Following the transaction, the director now owns 289,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,625,760.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 250,287 shares of company stock valued at $15,533,272 over the last 90 days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CTSH has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.89.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

Read More: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.