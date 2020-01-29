Cohen Lawrence B Acquires 6,060 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Cohen Lawrence B boosted its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 125,002 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,060 shares during the period. Intel makes up 4.4% of Cohen Lawrence B’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Cohen Lawrence B’s holdings in Intel were worth $7,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Fulcrum Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 83.0% in the third quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 117.4% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. 65.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on INTC. Cowen increased their price objective on Intel from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Intel from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on Intel from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Intel from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.48.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $67.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $297.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $42.86 and a 12-month high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 29.25%. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.87%.

Intel declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, October 24th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the chip maker to reacquire up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Intel news, Director Frank D. Yeary sold 12,545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $757,090.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 1,404 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.94, for a total value of $78,539.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,253,917.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,284 shares of company stock worth $4,517,194 in the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

