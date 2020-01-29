Coin Lion Market Capitalization Tops $120,679.00 (LION)

Coin Lion (CURRENCY:LION) traded 34.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. Over the last seven days, Coin Lion has traded 25.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Coin Lion has a total market cap of $120,679.00 and approximately $7.00 worth of Coin Lion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Coin Lion token can now be bought for about $0.0037 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX and YoBit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Coin Lion alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002529 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $290.15 or 0.03100414 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010708 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.01 or 0.00192472 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00029713 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00120834 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Coin Lion Profile

Coin Lion launched on November 3rd, 2017. Coin Lion’s total supply is 159,698,831 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,226,096 tokens. Coin Lion’s official website is www.coinlion.com. Coin Lion’s official Twitter account is @coin_lion. The Reddit community for Coin Lion is /r/Coin_Lion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Coin Lion

Coin Lion can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin Lion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coin Lion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Coin Lion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Coin Lion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Coin Lion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.