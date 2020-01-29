CoinFi Price Reaches $0.0013 on Exchanges (COFI)

CoinFi (CURRENCY:COFI) traded 8.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. CoinFi has a total market capitalization of $266,936.00 and approximately $604.00 worth of CoinFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CoinFi has traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar. One CoinFi token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Cobinhood, Gate.io and Kucoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CoinFi alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002511 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $286.73 or 0.03097967 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010810 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.79 or 0.00192213 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000657 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00029492 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.97 or 0.00118519 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

CoinFi Token Profile

CoinFi launched on December 15th, 2017. CoinFi’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 198,664,791 tokens. The official website for CoinFi is www.coinfi.com. CoinFi’s official message board is medium.com/coinfi. CoinFi’s official Twitter account is @coin_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CoinFi

CoinFi can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin, Cobinhood, Kucoin, Kyber Network, IDEX and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoinFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CoinFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CoinFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.