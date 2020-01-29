Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Acquired by Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.

Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,685 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,205 shares during the quarter. Colgate-Palmolive comprises approximately 2.1% of Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $6,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bridger Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bridger Capital Management LLC now owns 18,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 56,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,871,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Rikoon Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 6,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 20,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 5,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CL traded down $0.39 on Wednesday, hitting $69.32. The stock had a trading volume of 72,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,326,977. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $62.70 and a one year high of $76.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.94. The stock has a market cap of $60.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.21.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 6,492.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 22nd. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.91%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CL. Morgan Stanley set a $71.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.36.

In other news, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.70, for a total value of $1,067,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,099,361 shares in the company, valued at $73,327,378.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.73, for a total transaction of $1,379,235.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,044,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,867,653.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,250 shares of company stock valued at $4,736,203. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

