Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by Anchor Capital Advisors LLC

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,010 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $4,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,205,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,314,949,000 after purchasing an additional 279,887 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 33,456,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,459,402,000 after buying an additional 361,992 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,739,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,289,000 after buying an additional 35,772 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.4% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,843,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,016,000 after buying an additional 39,818 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.8% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,644,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,867,000 after buying an additional 60,575 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CL stock opened at $69.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.94, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $62.70 and a fifty-two week high of $76.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.21. The firm has a market cap of $60.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.82, a PEG ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.71.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 6,492.71% and a net margin of 15.04%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 22nd. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is 57.91%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley set a $71.00 price target on Colgate-Palmolive and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Colgate-Palmolive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.36.

In other news, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.70, for a total transaction of $1,067,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,099,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,327,378.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.73, for a total value of $1,379,235.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,044,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,867,653.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 69,250 shares of company stock worth $4,736,203. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

