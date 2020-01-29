Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) Given a $88.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) has been given a $88.00 target price by equities research analysts at Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.78% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CIGI. BidaskClub upgraded Colliers International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Colliers International Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Colliers International Group from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Colliers International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.13.

CIGI traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $81.65. 2,289 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,929. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.89. Colliers International Group has a 12 month low of $60.28 and a 12 month high of $84.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.16 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.37. Colliers International Group had a return on equity of 25.57% and a net margin of 3.58%. The firm had revenue of $736.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.23 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Colliers International Group will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 200.3% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 10,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 6,988 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 183,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,284,000 after purchasing an additional 4,015 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 27,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group during the third quarter valued at about $143,000. Institutional investors own 69.24% of the company’s stock.

About Colliers International Group

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australasia, and internationally. The company offers sales brokerage services, which include purchases and sales, debt placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and lease brokerage services comprising landlord and tenant representation services.

