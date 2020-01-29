Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Purchased by EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. raised its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 122,485 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,838 shares during the quarter. Comcast makes up about 1.5% of EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $5,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guidant Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Comcast during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 427.9% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 681 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV increased its stake in Comcast by 103.6% in the 4th quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 733 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Personal Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 44.2% in the third quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 790 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

In other Comcast news, EVP David N. Watson sold 78,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total value of $3,410,627.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 564,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,648,396.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $43.82 on Wednesday. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $35.25 and a 52 week high of $47.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.93 and its 200-day moving average is $44.65. The company has a market capitalization of $202.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.05.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $28.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.18 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 26.84%.

A number of research firms recently commented on CMCSA. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target (down previously from $52.00) on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Oppenheimer began coverage on Comcast in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Comcast presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.09.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

Read More: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.