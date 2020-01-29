Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) CEO John W. Kemper Sells 10,960 Shares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) CEO John W. Kemper sold 10,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.37, for a total transaction of $749,335.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Commerce Bancshares stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $68.09. The company had a trading volume of 365,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,254. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.67. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.65 and a twelve month high of $69.48. The company has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 0.78.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 29.06% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The business had revenue of $346.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CBSH. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 2,682.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 974,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,909,000 after buying an additional 939,259 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $14,048,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,473,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 170,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,558,000 after buying an additional 62,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 235,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,266,000 after buying an additional 53,615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CBSH. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Commerce Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Commerce Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

See Also: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.