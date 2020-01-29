Community Health Systems to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.37) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NYSE:CYH)

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Community Health Systems in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 28th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Wiederhorn anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.37) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Community Health Systems’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.24) EPS.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.64) EPS. Community Health Systems’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Community Health Systems from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Community Health Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.63.

Shares of NYSE:CYH traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.71. 48,645 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,323,729. The company has a market cap of $526.76 million, a PE ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.07. Community Health Systems has a 12-month low of $1.79 and a 12-month high of $5.35.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Community Health Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Community Health Systems by 72.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,205 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Community Health Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Community Health Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 9,936 shares during the last quarter. 93.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Community Health Systems Company Profile

Community Health Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. The company offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

